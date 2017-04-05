Watertown woman faces 12 counts of fe...

Watertown woman faces 12 counts of felony charges for stealing checks

Nichole A. Smith, 26, of 153 Breen Ave., was arrested at 1:40 p.m. at the Jefferson County Public Safety Building after turning herself in. She is charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree grand larceny and ten counts of felony second-degree forgery.

