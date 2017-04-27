Watertown police investigate injured woman in Thompson Park
A woman is recovering in a Syracuse hospital after falling down a steep hill in Thompson Park about 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The unnamed woman told first responders that she did not know how she ended up at the park or what happened to her.
