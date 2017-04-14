Watertown officials agree to Public Square summer block parties
City officials have given the go-ahead for the Watertown Local Development Corp. to close off the north side of Public Square and host three block parties on Friday nights this summer. CEO Donald W. Rutherford heard the news on Thursday during a meeting of the Citizens Advisory Board, a group of community and business leaders who meet monthly to discuss city issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 10
|drama
|2
|Bad nurse
|Apr 7
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC