Watertown man pleads guilty to sex crimes against young teen
In Jefferson County Court Tuesday, Theodore L. Cleary, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sex act and one count of second-degree rap, two charges from a lengthy indictment of at least 10 counts. The criminal sex act charge is from a series of incidents between Dec. 2013 and Jan. 2014 when Cleary had sexual contact with the female victim, who was less than 15 years old.
