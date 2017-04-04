Watertown man held in domestic dispute

Nathan A. Vance, 34, of 249 Winslow St., Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. Police said he put his hands around the throat of Beth A. Hazelton and applied pressure as he held her down on a bed during a domestic incident.

