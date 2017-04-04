Watertown man faces criminal contempt and other charges

Gary S. Dusharm, 47, of 587 Morrison St., front apartment, Watertown, was charged on Sunday with aggravated criminal contempt, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. Police said he violated the terms of a Watertown City Court order of protection when he grabbed Chastity N. Brown by her hair and pulled her to the ground during a domestic incident at their residence.

