Watertown man accused of running away from traffic stop
City police charged Jared M. Thomas, 21, of 101 S. Hamilton St., with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on April 3. Mr. Thomas, charged at 7:08 p.m. Thursday on Ohio Street, was held in police custody on an unrelated charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad nurse
|Fri
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Fri
|Putin
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 5
|Again
|1
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC