Watertown man accused of providing false name
City police charged Whesley S. Rivera, 21, of 1656 State St. with false personation at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 1547 Ohio St. Mr. Rivera is accused of providing the false name of Steven Rodriguez to police in an attempt to avoid charges for an active warrant despite police warning him several times of the consequences.
