Watertown man accused of possessing cocaine after allegedly fleeing police, crashing into police car

A Watertown ex-convict was accused of multiple drug and traffic offenses after he allegedly possessed cocaine and led police on a car chase that ended with a head-on collision with a police vehicle. The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force said they attempted to stop Shawn G. Granger, 44, of 311 West Main St., at about 12:23 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of Bronson St., as a part of a weeks-long drug investigation.

