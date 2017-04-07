Watertown man accused of possessing cocaine after allegedly fleeing police, crashing into police car
A Watertown ex-convict was accused of multiple drug and traffic offenses after he allegedly possessed cocaine and led police on a car chase that ended with a head-on collision with a police vehicle. The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force said they attempted to stop Shawn G. Granger, 44, of 311 West Main St., at about 12:23 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of Bronson St., as a part of a weeks-long drug investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad nurse
|Fri
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 5
|Again
|1
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC