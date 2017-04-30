Watertown man accused of DWI

Watertown man accused of DWI

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

State police charged Kenard O. Holmes, 25, of Watertown, with driving while intoxicated following a stop on Route 11, Pamelia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Apr 23 Becca jaycox 6
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr 10 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr 7 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr 4 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar '17 ddtl03 6
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Mar '17 agree 2
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lakeshore Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 30 at 10:00PM EDT

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC