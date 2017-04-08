Watertown man accused of DWI in Greig
State police charged Justyn M. Hudson, 25, of Watertown, with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and speeding following a stop Friday night on Greig Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad nurse
|Fri
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Fri
|Putin
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 5
|Again
|1
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC