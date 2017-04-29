Watertown man accused of breaking cab...

Watertown man accused of breaking cabinet

City police charged Jordan R. Belair, 25, of 1117 Boyd St., with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly broke a cabinet during a domestic dispute. Mr. Belair, charged at 3:17 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of Ohio Street, was held pending an appearance in City Court.

