Veterinary cancer specialist will present program in Watertown
The Hudson Valley veterinarian, who will present a public program in Watertown on Friday, was treating a dog of one of her nurses and noticed a large tumor. She didn't think too much of it because the pet had had several benign tumors checked out previously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 10
|drama
|2
|Bad nurse
|Apr 7
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC