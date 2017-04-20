VA suspends dismissals from caretaker...

VA suspends dismissals from caretaker program; NNY participation up

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The Department of Veterans Affairs is postponing removals from a program that provides financial support to caretakers of wounded military personnel, one which has seen increased participation in recent years. The VA will postpone the removals from the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers for three weeks as it reviews its communication process with veterans and their caregivers.

