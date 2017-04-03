Upstate nuclear plant subsidies face uncertain future in budget
One of the big issues still in play in Albany is a $7-billion plan that would subsidize three upstate New York nuclear power plants, including the Fitzpatrick plant on Lake Ontario in Oswego, between Watertown and Syracuse. Blair Horner with the New York Public Interest Research Group say it's unclear whether Governor Cuomo's plan to support those plants will survive the hectic session in Albany.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|Ohiredy
|42
|Bad nurse
|7 hr
|Ohiredy
|2
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|Mar 20
|Charlie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
