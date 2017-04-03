Upstate nuclear plant subsidies face uncertain future in budget

One of the big issues still in play in Albany is a $7-billion plan that would subsidize three upstate New York nuclear power plants, including the Fitzpatrick plant on Lake Ontario in Oswego, between Watertown and Syracuse. Blair Horner with the New York Public Interest Research Group say it's unclear whether Governor Cuomo's plan to support those plants will survive the hectic session in Albany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.