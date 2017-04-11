Three SUNY Potsdam students receive Chancellora s Award
Chancellor Nancy L. Zimpher presented the 2017 Chancellor's Awards for Student Excellence to Dana M. Reid, Lindsay E. Johnson and Kate-Nicole Hoffman, who have reached academic and leadership success. The three were among 256 award winners from 64 SUNY institutions across the state during a ceremony last week at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Mon
|drama
|2
|Bad nurse
|Apr 7
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC