Stinsons to perform with Orchestra of Northern New York

Some of Mozart's most beautiful arias will be sung by Jonathan Stinson, baritone, and Samantha Stinson, soprano, when the Orchestra of Northern New York performs its spring concert. Mostly Mozart will be presented for two performances only: 7:30 p.m., April 22 at Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam and 3 p.m., Sunday, April 23 at First Presbyterian Church, Watertown.

