Stained glass in Flower Memorial chandeliers could fall soon if not repaired
If the stained glass panels in four chandeliers at the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library aren't fixed soon, they could come tumbling down. That's the assessment that Executive Director Yvonne F. Reff gave to the City Council on Tuesday about the chandeliers that hang from the second-floor mezzanine and feature stained glass framing.
