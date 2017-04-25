Sonnya s Garden Center closes permanently
While the owner, Milo “Sonny” W. Moody, could not be reached for comment despite several attempts, Noah T. Stoudt, an employee at the store on Route 342, said today is its last day of business. All products are on sale and any unsold products will be moved to storage.
