Slow down! City looking into ways to improve traffic safety in school zone
Watertown officials are wisely considering a traffic study along the school zone on Washington Street to determine how to increase safety for children. Jaden Thomas, an 11-year-old student at Wiley Intermediate School, was struck by a 2016 Ford Escape walking in the crosswalk at Washington Street and Barben Avenue at about 7:45 a.m. March 29. Police cited the driver, 22-year-old Ernalyn T. Peters of Watertown, with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Mon
|drama
|2
|Bad nurse
|Apr 7
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC