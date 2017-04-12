Slow down! City looking into ways to ...

Slow down! City looking into ways to improve traffic safety in school zone

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Watertown officials are wisely considering a traffic study along the school zone on Washington Street to determine how to increase safety for children. Jaden Thomas, an 11-year-old student at Wiley Intermediate School, was struck by a 2016 Ford Escape walking in the crosswalk at Washington Street and Barben Avenue at about 7:45 a.m. March 29. Police cited the driver, 22-year-old Ernalyn T. Peters of Watertown, with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Mon drama 2
Bad nurse Apr 7 LJJ 3
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr 7 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr 4 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 27 Good 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC