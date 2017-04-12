Slow down! City looking into ways to improve traffic safety in school zone

Watertown officials are wisely considering a traffic study along the school zone on Washington Street to determine how to increase safety for children. Jaden Thomas, an 11-year-old student at Wiley Intermediate School, was struck by a 2016 Ford Escape walking in the crosswalk at Washington Street and Barben Avenue at about 7:45 a.m. March 29. Police cited the driver, 22-year-old Ernalyn T. Peters of Watertown, with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

