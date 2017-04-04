Purcell to begin construction at new SUNY Brockport residence hall in May
Purcell Construction Corp. will begin building a new four-story residence hall at the State University College at Brockport in May. Jason P. McCullouch, vice president of the Watertown construction company, said the $21 million facility, about 78,000 square feet, will have enough space to house 256 students and will be built at Town Home Terrace on the north side of campus. The project, which includes landscaping, outdoor seating and paving for parking lots, will be finished in August 2018, Mr. McCullouch said.
