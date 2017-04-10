Pamelia explores resident interest to...

Pamelia explores resident interest to expand municipal water

Officials in the town of Pamelia are currently gauging resident interest in expanding municipal water to more areas of the town. “It's a great opportunity for the town to hopefully grow more businesses, take care of the wells that have had issues, and give people good quality drinking water, and make sure they have an ample quantity of drinking water,” said Supervisor Scott J. Allen.

