Pamelia explores resident interest to expand municipal water
Officials in the town of Pamelia are currently gauging resident interest in expanding municipal water to more areas of the town. “It's a great opportunity for the town to hopefully grow more businesses, take care of the wells that have had issues, and give people good quality drinking water, and make sure they have an ample quantity of drinking water,” said Supervisor Scott J. Allen.
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad nurse
|Fri
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 5
|Again
|1
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
