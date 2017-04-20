Ogdensburg gets $1.6 million, Watertown $760,000 for trail upgrades
The city of Ogdensburg will receive $1,644,800 to extend the Maple City Trail to include incorporating an old railroad bridge over the Oswegatchie River into the walkway, and the city of Watertown will benefit from a $760,000 award to extend the Black River Trail, both part of a package of grants announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Wednesday. Gov. Cuomo announced $112.2 million in funding for 81 projects that support bicycle and pedestrian enhancements and improve air quality across the state.
