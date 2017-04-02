Nuclear, renewable energy subsidy costs affect ratepayers starting Saturday
New York state subsidy costs for renewable energy and three nuclear power plants kicked in this weekend, and the cost could be significant for a few large power customers in the north country. As of Saturday, residential power users are being charged extra by power companies to help subsidize nuclear and renewable energy plants, such as wind and solar, as part of the state's Clean Energy Standard.
