North country community celebrates two new drug recovery and rehabilitation programs

Wednesday Apr 26

Two sides of the same recovery coin invited the public to see their progress on Tuesday - first at a ribbon-cutting for Pivot's new Anchor Recovery Center of NNY, then at an open house for Credo Community Center's Opioid Treatment Program. The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services commissioner, Arlene González-Sánchez, spoke at both events, praising the work of the Watertown organizations.

