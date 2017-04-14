New tenants coming to three downtown buildings

The recent downtown changes include a new insurance company that will move into the last available storefront in the Lincoln Building on Public Square. The Thousand Islands Insurance Agency's Watertown subsidiary, Watertown Insurance Services, will move from the Paddock Arcade and open either the first or second week of May in the 800-square-foot storefront, agency President Brendan J. Higgins said.

