Mostly Mozart attendees treated to a lovely,a a skilleda performance Sunday
One attendee at the Orchestra of Northern New York's “Mostly Mozart” performance said that there was no better time than spring to listen to the music of German composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and another said it was the “best thing happening in Watertown today.” The performance, which featured string and vocal renditions of Mozart's “Don Giovanni,” “Symphony No. 40,” and “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” was held at the Watertown First Presbyterian Church on Washington Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Becca jaycox
|6
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 10
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar '17
|agree
|2
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC