Mostly Mozart attendees treated to a lovely,a a skilleda performance Sunday

One attendee at the Orchestra of Northern New York's “Mostly Mozart” performance said that there was no better time than spring to listen to the music of German composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and another said it was the “best thing happening in Watertown today.” The performance, which featured string and vocal renditions of Mozart's “Don Giovanni,” “Symphony No. 40,” and “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” was held at the Watertown First Presbyterian Church on Washington Street.

