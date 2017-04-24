More time is spent with donors than voters
Refusing to engage publicly with her constituents, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has become savvy in the use of closed-door, round table discussions. Held primarily during the middle of the work day, with only a handful of cherrypicked constituents , these meetings skillfully dodge the call for town halls that some GOP politicians have recently faced.
