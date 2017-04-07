Monday meeting hopes to get the wheel...

Monday meeting hopes to get the wheels spinning on multi-community soap box derby program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The town supervisor of Hounsfield has climbed onto his soap box to promote a Monday night meeting here that he hopes will get the wheels spinning on a countywide race program. Supervisor Timothy W. Scee Jr., a member of the Can-Am Festival Committee in this village, helps to organize the July festival's annual soap box derby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad nurse Fri LJJ 3
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr 7 Putin 5
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr 5 Again 1
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr 4 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 27 Good 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC