Man injured after falling 40 feet out of Burdick Building window in Watertown
City police are investigating how a man fell out of fourth-floor window of the Burdick Building on Franklin Street on Monday night. The unidentified man suffered back and hip fractures in the fall from what was believed an open window at the back of the building, near the fire escape, police said.
