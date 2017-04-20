Lowville woman pleads guilty to using stolen credit cards
In Jefferson County Court on Wednesday, Vanessa L. Katosh, 27, Lowville, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with several 2016 incidents. Mrs. Katosh possessed four different credit cards belonging to Chris Baker during the fall of 2016.
