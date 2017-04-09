Lowville, Kraft Heinz officials expected to meet over sewer issues
Village leaders hope to sit down with Kraft Heinz officials soon to discuss a proposed sewer rate formula change and finally reach an agreement to cover costs of last year's emergency sewer upgrades. “We will be reaching out to Kraft for a time to address their concerns,” Mayor Donna M. Smith said.
