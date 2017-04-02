Looking Backward
April 2, 2007: The 10th Mountain Division's “Military Mountaineers” monument was moved Friday to its new home across from the post headquarters. The 6-ton bronze statue, which depicts a World War II-era soldier reaching down to a modern-clothed light infantry soldier climbing beneath him, eventually will anchor the post's Memorial Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|2 hr
|Tim Rigabar
|2
|Green
|Fri
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC