Lewis County Jail facing unprecedented overcrowding issues
The Lewis County jail for more than 2½ decades has historically served as a home for inmates from overcrowded jails in surrounding counties. However, those days appear to be over, as unprecedented overcrowding early this year burned through the sheriff's department's $10,000 line item for outboarding in a matter of weeks.
