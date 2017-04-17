Judge dismisses lawsuit against Neigh...

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Neighbors of Watertown

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A downtown business owner who operates an indoor children's playground has lost her legal battle over a property dispute with Neighbors of Watertown Inc. Last week, state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky dismissed the majority of the lawsuit filed by Vina Aileen C. Bonner - owner of the FunXcape at Empsall - that disputed the easement between her property at 223 J.B. Wise Place and the Brighton Apartments and the old Empsall department store. The legal dispute involved a section of the building that connects the former department store with the indoor playground and runs through the Neighbors property to Court Street.

