Jain Irrigation project still on track at Starbuck Avenue site
The operators of Watertown Center for Business and Industry recently got some good news about renovating a portion of a building for warehouse space for Jain Irrigation. Bids came back about $100,000 less than an anticipated $362,000 price tag to renovate a portion of the business incubator at 800 Starbuck Ave. for warehouse space.
