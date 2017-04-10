It's illegal in NYS to keep a wild bobcat or baby alligators as pets
The man told the DEC conservation officers the bobcat was hit by a vehicle three weeks ago and that he was caring for it. State Environmental Conservation Officers recently ticketed individuals who had a wild bobcat and a pair of baby alligators as pets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Mon
|drama
|2
|Bad nurse
|Apr 7
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC