It's illegal in NYS to keep a wild bo...

It's illegal in NYS to keep a wild bobcat or baby alligators as pets

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The man told the DEC conservation officers the bobcat was hit by a vehicle three weeks ago and that he was caring for it. State Environmental Conservation Officers recently ticketed individuals who had a wild bobcat and a pair of baby alligators as pets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Mon drama 2
Bad nurse Apr 7 LJJ 3
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr 7 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr 4 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 27 Good 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC