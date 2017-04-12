Indian River baseball coach charged with endangerment following martial arts demonstration
Lloyd J. Smith, 46, of Theresa was arrested by state police in Watertown on April 8. He is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class “A” misdemeanor. According to police, on Friday afternoon the Indian River Central School District's varsity baseball coach performed MMA style moves on a 16-year-old male Indian River High School student.
