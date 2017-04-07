Fort Drum man pleads guilty to weapon...

Fort Drum man pleads guilty to weapons charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

In Jefferson County Court Wednesday, Jarred N. Dukes, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree criminal weapons possession. Mr. Dukes admitted that he possessed an illegal WASR-10 assault rifle and two unregistered pistols in the town of Watertown on Dec. 16. Richard E. Larkin Jr., 53, Fineview, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... 8 hr Stop this nonsense 3
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Wed Again 1
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Tue Ohiredy 42
Bad nurse Tue Ohiredy 2
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 27 Good 5
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 06 at 9:38PM EDT

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC