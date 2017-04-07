Fort Drum man pleads guilty to weapons charges
In Jefferson County Court Wednesday, Jarred N. Dukes, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree criminal weapons possession. Mr. Dukes admitted that he possessed an illegal WASR-10 assault rifle and two unregistered pistols in the town of Watertown on Dec. 16. Richard E. Larkin Jr., 53, Fineview, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
