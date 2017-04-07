Flood warning issued for Watertown, watch continued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Black River in Watertown, forecasting it is expected to rise just above minor flood stage. The service has also extended its flood watch for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego Counties, as the area continues to see heavy rainfall through Saturday afternoon.
