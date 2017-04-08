Evans Mills man accused of falsely reporting an emergency
State police charged Efrain G. Vargasplaza, 25, of Evans Mills, with third-degree false report of an emergency in connection with an incident Friday afternoon in the city of Watertown. Mr. Vargasplaza, charged at Route 37, Pamelia at 3:45 p.m. Friday, was later released with an appearance ticket for a local court.
