Episcopal bishop will preside over Trinity Churcha s Easter services
Easter services at Trinity Episcopal Church on Sunday will have an even more special meaning for longtime member Kevin C. Thackston. He'll be joining a few hundred parishioners to enjoy Easter services with Bishop DeDe Duncan-Probe of the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York, who will preside over the celebrations at the Sherman Street church on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 10
|drama
|2
|Bad nurse
|Apr 7
|LJJ
|3
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC