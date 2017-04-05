EAS elimination would hurt north coun...

EAS elimination would hurt north country airports, tourism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

But in his proposed budget, President Donald J. Trump wants to do away with the $175 million Essential Air Services Program, which provides subsidies for smaller airports so they can have commercial flights. In Massena, EAS has been provided by Cape Air since 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... 20 hr Again 1
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Tue Ohiredy 42
Bad nurse Tue Ohiredy 2
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 27 Good 5
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Mar 23 agree 2
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 06 at 1:58AM EDT

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC