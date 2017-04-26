Council members discuss proposed Watertown budget
City Council members on Tuesday got their first crack at the $42.5 million proposed budget, discussing such varied topics as funding for the Thompson Park zoo, overtime costs for the city's fire department and a $1 million increase in the cost of health benefits. They want the city's four playgrounds staffed for the city's summer recreation program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Becca jaycox
|6
|Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri...
|Apr 10
|drama
|2
|Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op...
|Apr 7
|Putin
|5
|Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|Ohiredy
|42
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar '17
|agree
|2
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC