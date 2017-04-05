Council establishes shuttle bus for W...

Council establishes shuttle bus for Watertown farmers market

Finding someplace to park at this year's Greater Watertown-North Country Farm & Craft Market just got a little easier. That's because the City Council unanimously agreed to start a shuttle bus this year that will pick up farmers market-goers at three downtown public parking lots and take them to the weekly Wednesday events along Washington Street.

