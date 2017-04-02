Copenhagen man sent to rehab program on drug sale charge
A Copenhagen man accused of selling drugs was ordered in Lewis County Court on Friday to undergo a drug rehabilitation program as an alternative to state prison time. Joshua S. Alexander, 32, Copenhagen, was sentenced, as a second-felony offender, to three years in prison and three years of post-release parole supervision, but Judge Daniel R. King mandated him to the state prison system's 90-day Willard Drug Rehabilitation Program, which allows inmates who successfully complete it to serve the remainder of their prison sentences under parole supervision.
