Cooperative effort: Federal legislato...

Cooperative effort: Federal legislators unite to resolve issue for broadband firm

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The intercession of three federal legislators will ensure that a telecommunications firm in Watertown will continue providing vital services to companies and organizations in the north country. Several years ago, the White House Office of Management and Budget as well as the U.S. Census Bureau designated a portion of Jefferson County as a Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Apr 23 Becca jaycox 6
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr 10 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr 7 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr 4 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Mar '17 agree 2
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC