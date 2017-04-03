Companies Like Uber, Lyft Closer to C...

Companies Like Uber, Lyft Closer to Coming to Upstate New York

The yellow cab is a familiar sight in Upstate New York, but soon there could be another way to get around town. State lawmakers are working to bring ridesharing companies, like Uber and Lyft, to the area.

