CNY man with dementia missing for 18 years; the search continues
And in 1999, he went missing. Now sheriff deputies in central New York are making the case public again in the hopes that someone will come forward with information on his whereabouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green
|Fri
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|Mar 20
|Charlie
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC