City Manager proposed 5 percent prope...

City Manager proposed 5 percent property tax increase in Watertown budget

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City Manager Sharon A. Addison released her 2017-18 proposed budget, a $42.5 million spending plan that carries a 5.01 percent property tax increase, on Monday morning. The city would spend an estimated $42,551,252 for the general fund in the upcoming fiscal year, up from the $41.9 million budgeted this year, an increase of about The public got its first look at the tentative budget when it was released on the city's website early Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Sun Becca jaycox 6
News Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestri... Apr 10 drama 2
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... Apr 7 Putin 5
Why no strip clubs in Watertown? (Mar '10) Apr 4 Ohiredy 42
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Mar '17 agree 2
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,569,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC